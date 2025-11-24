The Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-9 on the season.

"I spoke with with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. "I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future."

Kelly, 61, was on the job for less than a year. Sunday's game marked the sixth time this year that the Raiders' offense failed to score at least 20 points. Over its past three games, Las Vegas scored just 7, 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Kelly is the second assistant coach the Raiders have fired this season. The team parted ways with former special teams coach Tom McMahon following their Week 10 loss to Denver.

Sunday was largely a microcosm of the Raiders' offense this season. Against the Browns, the Raiders had just 268 total yards, were 4 of 17 on third down and had just one trip inside Cleveland's 20-yard line. Quarterback Geno Smith was sacked a whopping 10 times, while first-round pick Ashton Jeanty was held to 50 yards on 17 carries.

The Raiders' offense entered Sunday's game ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring, 25th in passing, 30th in rushing and in red zone efficiency, and 21st in third-down efficiency.

While Kelly surely deserves some blame, it wasn't like he and the Raiders' offense was set up to have much success this season. In fact, the team traded one of their few proven skill players -- wideout Jakobi Meyers -- before the trade deadline. The Raiders have also continuously received spotty play from Smith, who despite his struggles has continued to get the support of Carroll.

Kelly was fresh off of winning a national title with Ohio State before returning to the NFL. Prior to the Raiders and Ohio State, Kelly was UCLA's head coach from 2018-23. He was the Eagles' head coach from 2013-15 before spending one season as the 49ers coach.

Kelly's coaching breakthrough occurred at Oregon, where he spent two years as offensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach. He led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl victory in 2011 and a Fiesta Bowl win in 2012.