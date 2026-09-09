Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have built the Los Angeles Rams into a juggernaut.

The duo has won a Super Bowl, made two Super Bowl appearances and three NFC title game appearances since Snead hired McVay in 2017. McVay's 10 career playoff wins are the most in NFL history before age 40, and the next-closest coaches have half that number, with five. With +500 odds to win Super Bowl LXI, their 2026 squad is just the fifth team in the last 50 seasons with preseason Super Bowl odds shorter than 10-1.

So what is McVay worth to the Rams' franchise? Snead reveals the answer in a 60 Minutes sit-down with correspondent Jon Wertheim, who also speaks with McVay himself and 2025 NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford in an inside look with the Super Bowl favorites. The conversations were recorded during a preseason practice and will air on the Season 59 premiere of 60 Minutes on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., after NFL football, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

"If I could write on this whiteboard here, I would write, 'There's-- there's no trade chart for Sean McVay,'" Snead told Wertheim.

Doesn't matter how many picks?

"Not on the table," Snead replied.

Wertheim said artificial intelligence felt McVay was worth three first-round picks. That's the bounty the Houston Texans used to revitalize their franchise after trading away three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Snead still wouldn't take that return package for McVay.

"Still not pullin' the trigger, not for four, not for five," Snead said.

60 Minutes

Tune in: The Season 59 premiere of 60 Minutes is Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., after NFL football, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

It makes sense considering the duo's success and that they've been able to assemble the most star-studded roster the NFL has seen in years after trading for edge rusher Myles Garrett, fresh off setting the league's single-season sacks record in 2025, and coaxing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Aaron Donald out of a two-season retirement.

Rams star power "all in" 2.0, 2026 season Accolade QB Matthew Stafford 2025 NFL MVP (1 of 15 QBs all-time with MVP & SB win) WR Puka Nacua Most receiving YPG (95.3) in NFL history WR Davante Adams Seventh-most receiving TDs in NFL history (117) RB Kyren Williams Third-most scrimmage TDs (44) in NFL in last three seasons DE Myles Garrett Most sacks per game (0.94) in NFL history (NFL-record 23.0 sacks in 2025) CB Trent McDuffie Two-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion DT Aaron Donald Three-time NFL DPOY (tied for the most in NFL history) HC Sean McVay Twice as many playoff wins (10) as any other HC before age 40 all-time

Los Angeles will look to join the 2018 New England Patriots, the team they lost Super Bowl LIII against, as the only squads in the last 50 seasons to win the Super Bowl with preseason odds shorter than 10-1. If they do, Snead, McVay, Stafford, and Co. will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at home in SoFi Stadium for the second time in six seasons.