Scott Frost once spent time as an NFL special teamer. That was the last time Frost was affiliated in the NFL, until this season.

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Frost to help with a variety of roles on the staff in a multi-faceted role, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports confirms. There is an opening on special teams, but the Rams are hiring the former Nebraska quarterback and head coach for not one specific matter.

The 49-year-old Frost led UCF to an undefeated season and New Year's Six bowl win over Auburn in 2017, going 19-7 in his two years with the Knights before returning to his alma mater in Nebraska. The success didn't translate to Lincoln, as Frost went 16-31 in his four-plus seasons with the Huskers -- the worst record for a Huskers coach since Bill Jennings (1957-61).

Frost was the quarterback that led Nebraska to a split of the national championship in 1997, the last one for the program. He threw for 1,237 yards and rushed for 1,095 yards in 13 games. A former third-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Frost lasted four seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- playing mostly on special teams.

Not having been involved in the NFL since 20023, perhaps this stint with the Rams will revitalize Frost's coaching career. It wasn't long ago Frost was the hottest head coaching candidate in college football.