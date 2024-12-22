The Los Angeles Rams are still in the playoff fight, in a tight NFC race. At 8-6, they are currently first in the NFC West and would be the No. 4 seed if the season ended today.

The NFC West race is about as close as it can get. With the Seattle Seahawks also at 8-6, the Arizona Cardinals sitting at 7-7 and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at 6-8.

One reason the Rams have stayed in the race is their head coach Sean McVay, who has proven himself over the years both to the fans and his own teammates. Ahead of the 1 p.m. slate on Sunday on "The NFL Today,'' Rams defensive stars Kobie Turner and Quentin Lake sat down to discuss how their coach has impacted them.

Turner noted that leadership starts from the top and sang McVay's praises when it comes to setting a good example as a leader.

"We have one of the greatest coaches in my opinion especially from the relational aspect, from the leadership aspect," Turner, who is a captain, said.

"In terms of coaches, I would say No. 1, for me," his fellow captain Lake agreed.

Lake went on to describe what he feels sets McVay apart and it's not just his football knowledge.

"Coach McVay in terms of who he is as a coach not only does he demand the most from you [as a] player, but he wants to get to know you on a deeper level, which I like," Lake said. "It's more than just football when it comes to him, he's trying to get to understand you as a person, he asks questions about your family."

"This guy legitimately cares," Turner said, saying he feels like when they speak they are on the same level, rather than a hierarchy of a head coach to a player.

"He had my back. I trust what he says. Not only is he a proven great coach in this league, but he genuinely cares," Turner sad.

They told a story about McVay participating in drills, something they don't see many other coaches doing, especially when they are hitting drills.

"Coach McVay comes in and just tackles the bag and it's stuff like that that just brings energy, just brings the practice to life," Lake said.

When they are off the practice field and into the meeting rooms, they're met with a lot of film.

"His constant phrase is: 'Never get tired of watching good ball,'" Turner said. "I feel like he's always dropping some nugget of wisdom ... I have nothing but respect and appreciation for him."

Tune into CBS or stream on Paramount+ at 12 p.m. ET to watch the full interview and hear these captains talk moving into a leadership role on a young defense, making adjustments in the offseason and living up to the stars that came before them.