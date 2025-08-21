Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to complete a full week of practice after returning on Aug. 18 from an aggravated disc in his back. It's an encouraging sign of progress for the 37-year-old Stafford, who is gearing up for his fifth season with the Rams.

Stafford has even exceeded his own expectations when it comes to the level of work he's been able to manage.

"Our guys here have a great program," Stafford said. "Doing everything I can to try to get to feeling as good as I can. Done that and just, really, everything I could possibly do. Done a ton of research just trying to help myself out. The good thing is, I feel pretty good the last couple days out there practicing. Was able to do even a little bit more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day and then just been trying to stack days."

Though it's highly unlikely that Stafford will play in Los Angeles' preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, his return to practice does put him on track to return for the Rams' Week 1 showdown against the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay wasn't ready to commit to Stafford's availability to start the season, though.

"We're getting a grasp of this. He's doing everything in his power," McVay said after Stafford's first practice back, via the LA Daily News. "It's a very fluid situation that demands flexibility."

Stafford went 10-6 as a starter last season while completing 340 passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns.