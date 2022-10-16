The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, making him the first head coach fired in the 2022 season. The Panthers dumped Rhule after a 1-4 start and an 11-27 record overall in three seasons and will now turn to former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks in the interim ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions are off to a disappointing 2-3 start and have only managed 19 points the last two weeks in losses to the Cowboys and 49ers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 10 points in the latest Panthers vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5.

Rams vs. Panthers spread: Rams -10

Rams vs. Panthers over/under: 41.5 points

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams came up short against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, falling 22-10. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice.

Los Angeles has now scored 10 points or fewer in three of their five games this season and rank last in the NFL in yards per play. However, the defense still has potential future Hall of Famers at every level with Aaron Donald on the defensive line, Bobby Wagner at linebacker and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. Donald continues to be one of the game's biggest defensive threats and enters Week 6 with six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina hasn't stopped with firing Rhule as the organization shifts. The Panthers also made the decision to start P.J. Walker on Sunday against the Rams. The Temple product and former XFL star is 2-0 in his career as a starter, leading the Panthers to a 20-0 win over the Lions in Week 11 of the 2020 season and a 34-10 win over the Cardinals in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Walker completed 73.0 percent of his passes in those two starts and went 5-for-6 for 60 yards while leading one of Carolina's most successful drives of the day last week against the 49ers in relief of Baker Mayfield. The hope is that Walker can inject some life in this Panthers offense and hopefully create enough balance to get Christian McCaffrey going. He produced 209 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his last meeting with the Rams in 2019.

