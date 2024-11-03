The Seattle Seahawks (4-4) and Los Angeles Rams (3-4) meet Sunday in a crucial NFC West matchup between teams vying to remain relevant in the 2024 NFL playoff picture. The Rams have gone from a team looking like they were going to move pieces at the NFL Trade Deadline after losing four of their first five games to now being one win away from a .500 record. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off a 31-10 loss to the Bills last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Rams are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 48.5 points.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Rams -1.5

Seahawks vs. Rams over/under: 48.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Rams -124, Seahawks +105

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have won back-to-back games following their 1-4 start to the season and received a significant boost with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the lineup following injuries last week. However, Nacua left practice early on Thursday with a knee injury, which is reportedly not considered serious, but still one to monitor as he's officially listed as questionable. When the Rams have Kupp and Nacua on the field together, Stafford has played like one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Los Angeles went 7-5 over 12 regular-season games with the two on the field together last season and the Rams are 1-0 in the only game they started and finished together this season, that being last week's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

The Rams won both of their meetings against Seattle last season and Los Angeles is 10-5 against the Seahawks in the Sean McVay era. This is only the second game the Rams are favored in this season and they are 1-0 straight up as a favorite this year.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have lost four of their last five games, but three of those contests came against division winners from last year as one of the most difficult five-week stretches a team will face this season. Before that period, the Seahawks opened the season 3-0 with wins over the Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins and despite being 4-4 this season, scoring hasn't been a problem for Seattle. The Seahawks are 13th in the league in scoring (23.8 points per game).

The Seahawks throw more than anybody in the league, passing on an NFL-high 66.3% of plays, and the Rams allow the second-most yards per pass this season. That's a recipe which could lead to significant chunk plays from a talented receiver room that includes Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. DK Metcalf (knee) missed last week and he was ruled out for this one on Friday.

How to make Seahawks vs. Rams picks

