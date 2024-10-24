The Los Angeles Rams play host to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night in a showdown between Sean McVay and his former offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell. Only one coach appears to have a playoff-caliber lineup, however, with O'Connell's Vikings looking to stay in the fight for an NFC North crown at 5-1, and McVay's injury-plagued Rams simply looking to creep closer to .500.

Los Angeles is coming off an ugly victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but Matthew Stafford and Co. may have some added help with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the mend at wide receiver. Minnesota, meanwhile, came up short in a shootout with the rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, but has been a pleasant surprise among NFC contenders thanks to a resurgent Sam Darnold and feisty Brian Flores defense.

Now, the two sides will meet in prime time to kick off Week 8. How can you tune in? Which players could be X-factors? And who's actually primed to win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Where to watch Rams vs. Vikings

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 24 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -2.5 | O/U 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Key matchups

Rams RB Kyren Williams vs. Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr.: Los Angeles has struggled to find consistency in every facet of offense, but Williams has remained a tough headliner of the Rams' backfield. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be without stud inside linebacker Blake Cashman for a second straight week, putting more pressure on the energetic Pace at the heart of Flores' attack.

Los Angeles has struggled to find consistency in every facet of offense, but Williams has remained a tough headliner of the Rams' backfield. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be without stud inside linebacker Blake Cashman for a second straight week, putting more pressure on the energetic Pace at the heart of Flores' attack. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Rams CB Cobie Durant: We still aren't talking enough about how dominant Jefferson has been in his return from a lingering 2023 injury. He's easily on pace for his fifth straight 1,000-yard campaign. He'll be up against Durant in this one, days after the latter logged NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his ball-hawking against the Raiders.

We still aren't talking enough about how dominant Jefferson has been in his return from a lingering 2023 injury. He's easily on pace for his fifth straight 1,000-yard campaign. He'll be up against Durant in this one, days after the latter logged NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his ball-hawking against the Raiders. Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr.: A favorite target for Stafford, Kupp is slated to return to action for the first time since Week 2, all while rumors persist about his availability via a potential deadline trade. Seeing as he does some of his best work in the slot, he could find himself one-on-one with Murphy, who's often manned the nickel spot in Flores' veteran secondary.

Burning questions

Rams: Will Matthew Stafford's reinforcements spark the offense? Kupp is on track to be back, and Puka Nacua is seemingly nearing his own return. Sean McVay's offense ranks 23rd in scoring, but having a healthier receiving corps could go a long way toward making this club competitive again.

Kupp is on track to be back, and Puka Nacua is seemingly nearing his own return. Sean McVay's offense ranks 23rd in scoring, but having a healthier receiving corps could go a long way toward making this club competitive again. Vikings: Can Sam Darnold control the ball? It's kind of an ever-relevant inquiry regarding the veteran signal-caller, who's been very composed in his Minnesota debut but also thrown a pick in five of six games. L.A. has a ball-magnet safety in young Jaylen McCollough who will have to be monitored.

Prediction

This will be a big matchup for McVay, going up against his old companion at home, badly needing a victory to stay relevant in the NFC West, and potentially slow upper management's growing interest in auctioning expensive veterans. Certainly Kupp alone should help Stafford feel more at ease, and the Vikings, despite boasting a top-10 scoring defense, have proven vulnerable against the big play through the air.

Still, barring a Darnold turnover fest reminiscent of the journeyman's past stops, the Vikings simply have the clear advantage in healthy talent across the board. Aaron Jones looked back to full speed despite a hip injury against the Lions, and even if his role is reduced for the sake of preservation, Minnesota's perimeter weapons in Jefferson and Jordan Addison should be able to find daylight.

Pick: Vikings 26, Rams 22

