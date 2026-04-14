The New England Patriots exceeded expectations last year, making it all the way to the Super Bowl as the AFC representatives -- but that was last year. A new season is approaching and the goal for every team remains the same: to win it all.

The Patriots came close, but struggled under the brightest lights. The Seattle Seahawks put the Patriots' weaknesses on display in a game that felt more lopsided than the 29-13 score showed. Now the team has a chance to improve some of those weak areas through the draft.

Some areas the team could address in the first round are their pass rush, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and pass catchers. This offseason, some notable additions were wide receiver Romeo Doubs, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, EDGE Dre'mont Jones and safety Kevin Byard.

Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots did most things well, but weren't known for the most successful drafts. The new regime, led by 2025 Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, has a chance to change that perception. Vrabel now has his first season as the team's head coach and his first season as a head coach since 2023 under his belt. In turn, he will have a different perspective and a better understanding of the team as a whole going into this draft than he did going into the 2025 season, just four months into the job.

The Patriots should feel good about their production in 2025 and bring that confidence into 2026.

Here are some of the Patriots' best options for their first-round selection. They are slated to pick at No. 31 on April 23.

5. WR KC Concepcion

One of KC Concepcion's strengths is how adaptable he is, with the ability to line up inside and out. He can also play special teams, shown by his two punt returns for touchdowns last season. He earned the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football. The Patriots tend to like multifaceted players, so his dynamic nature is one that would appeal to the team.

Concepcion finished last year with 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him consensus All-American honors. He excels in yards after catch and his ability to stretch plays would be an immediate help for the offense.

The Patriots hosted Concepcion for a pre-draft visit.

4. OT Kaydn Proctor

We know the offensive line is something the team needs to address, which is why I have two options for the Patriots when it comes to an offensive tackle, with the second option still to come below. There are many directions New England could go when it comes to adding an offensive tackle and the style of Proctor's play makes him a good fit for an effective offense.

His ability to block, along with his size, would not only help protect quarterback Drake Maye, but also help the run game.

Maye is only entering his third season, but if his rookie and sophomore seasons are any indication, he will be a star in the league for years to come. The focus needs to be on keeping his jersey clean and at 6-foot-3, 366 pounds, Proctor has the size to do so.

I believe the team will look to take Proctor off the board if he is still available and could even trade up a few selections to secure the talent.

Arizona State's Max Iheanachor is another name that has been linked to the Patriots, with similar measurables in height and weight at just under 6-foot-6, 321 pounds. I think if the Patriots do take an OT in round 1, they would lean toward Proctor or Blake Miller, who is listed below.

3. Making a trade for a WR

Is it cheating if I give two options for the Patriots under this category? Well, I'm going to anyway, because I am intrigued by a few ways the team could add a much-needed pass catcher.

A name you may have heard recently linked to the Patriots is AJ Brown. It's far from a guarantee, but the rumors have been swirling for years and picked up significant steam this offseason. The Patriots could use picks to acquire Brown and he would immediately elevate Maye's offense. The Patriots needed to address their passing game anyway and it became especially pertinent after the release of Stefon Diggs.

Denzel Boston is one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the draft and while he might be available at No. 31, I could also see the Patriots trading up a few spots to secure the Washington product. In 2025, he had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

He doesn't just fit in New England because his last name is Boston, he is reliable in the red zone, a place the Patriots have struggled, he can block and he is physical in the passing game. Maye could use a receiver who can win battles in tight coverage.

2. OT Blake Miller

If you watched the Patriots last season, especially down the stretch, you know their offensive line could use some help. The team may look to 6-7, 317-pound offensive tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson to give them the boost.

Miller started 54 consecutive games, giving reason why "durable" and "reliable" are adjectives thrown around while discussing the prospect. The Patriots need that kind of consistency on their o-line and Miller has the potential to start at right tackle. If he doesn't start right away, he could learn under last year's No. 4 overall pick, Will Campbell, who saw a decline in production after his return from injury. Miller could also back up Morgan Moses, who turned 35 this offseason.

The Patriots offensive line gave up six sacks in the Super Bowl and 21 sacks total in the postseason. Adding one of the best offensive tackles in the draft right at the end of round one would be a comfortable choice for New England, whose emphasis needs to be on protecting Maye.

1. EDGE Zion Young

It would come as no surprise if the Patriots selected Missouri EDGE Zion Young with the No. 31 pick, addressing a major need. The Patriots defense ranked 19th in the NFL in pass-rush win rate and finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35) in 2025. The defense only managed to sack Sam Darnold once during the Super Bowl LX loss.

Young is a physical player and has proven he can get to the quarterback, a skill that would benefit this Patriots defense. As a defensive-minded coach, I could imagine Vrabel wanting to bring in someone like Zion who can show improvement year-over-year, is disciplined and puts in maximum effort through each play.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 262-pound defender had 16.5 tackles for a loss, up significantly from 2024 when he had 5.5 in the same category. In 2025 he started all 13 games, finishing the year with 6.5 sacks, a career high of 56 pressures (second in the SEC) and was named first-team All-SEC.

Young took an official top-30 visit with the Patriots, so the mutual interest is there.

While the Patriots most glaring need would be the offensive line to many fans, the pass rush needs the youth and physicality that a player like Young can provide. At 21, Young could help support linebacker Harold Landry, who will be 30 when the 2026 season begins and suffered a knee injury in the second half of last season. Young can be a long-term solution to a crucial element of the game.

The Patriots losing linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to free agency only increases the need on defense.