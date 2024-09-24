For fans of NFL teams that are currently under .500, it's important to remember that it's still September, after all, and that there are still 15 weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season.

There are currently 18 teams that have losing records entering Week 4, with three teams still in search of their first victory. But while things may look bleak now, there are several losing teams that have a legitimate chance at being one of the 14 teams that are still playing when the playoffs begin in January.

With that in mind, we decided to rank each of the NFL's losing teams' chances at making the playoffs. The list includes the defending NFC champion (49ers), the team that employs the NFL's highest-paid player (Cowboys) and a team that hasn't had a losing season since 2020 (Bengals).

It's clear that the Ravens struggle to hold on to leads; they had to hang on in Dallas despite building a 28-6 cushion. This came a week after they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter at home against the Raiders.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Baltimore's defense have been as good as advertised so far. The problem, though, is a defense that is among the league's worst against both the run and the pass. Until that gets fixed, Baltimore's playoff prospects are somewhat murky.

Like several other teams, injuries have done a number on the 49ers in the season's first month. But if anyone can withstand injuries, it's Kyle Shanahan's team. The 49ers have immense depth that includes running back Jordan Mason and wideout Jauan Jennings, who have both stepped up recently. But the team cannot afford many more significant injuries from here on out.

Dallas' defense has been atrocious so far this season after it was one of the league's best under new Commanders coach Dan Quinn. It's going to be a long year if this continues and Dak Prescott has to spend every fourth quarter playing catch up. Two wins in their next three games (at Giants, at Steelers and home vs. Lions) would be paramount for the Cowboys, who return from their bye with road games at San Francisco and Atlanta before hosting Philadelphia and Houston.

The Cowboys' schedule, though, makes it reasonable to wonder if "America's Team" will be watching with the rest of the country when the playoffs begin. They will certainly be if their defense and running game doesn't improve.

Why don't Kirk Cousins-led teams win more games? It's truly an enigma. But once again, a team starting Cousins is failing to live up to expectations. The positive for the Falcons is that they play in the NFL's most wide-open division. On that note, the Falcons have huge upcoming home matchups with the Saints and Buccaneers, games that will help determine how that division shakes out.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense looked good on Monday night, and that alone should give Cincinnati fans some hope. But Cincinnati has no more margin for error after starting 0-3, making Sunday's game in Carolina against former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton a must win. The Bengals defense needs to rebound after not forcing a punt or a turnover in Monday night's loss to Washington.

Arizona's offense has been prolific, led by Kyler Murray, James Conner and Marvin Harrison Jr. But the defense needs to get better in a hurry if the Cardinals are going to contend for a playoff spot this year. At this point, it looks like the Cardinals will be on the outside looking in unless they can win each of their remaining winnable games (their schedule includes games against New England, Chicago, Miami and Carolina) while getting an upset or two along the way.

Indianapolis needs to get more from its passing game and run defense (which is currently 31st in the NFL). The Colts get a big test this week with the 3-0 Steelers coming to town. Indianapolis will undoubtedly move up a few pegs if it can beat Pittsburgh, but to do so, quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to have to take better care of the ball after throwing a league-high six picks in the season's first three weeks. The Colts do have a stud in running back Jonathan Taylor, so there is hope.

It's clear to everyone in Cleveland that the team has a dire problem at quarterback. Deshaun Watson is struggling, and it might be time for Kevin Stefanski to consider making a switch. Not helping matters is the Browns' mounting injuries, as 16 players were on last week's injury report.

The Rams showed on Sunday that, despite their laundry list of injuries, they are still capable of clawing out wins like they did against the 49ers. But is that sustainable for 14 more weeks? Probably not. The Rams defense is second-to-worst in the NFL in points allowed, and help doesn't appear to be on the way.

Caleb Williams definitely has promise, but his penchant for turning the ball over is hurting the Bears and it may very well keep them from being a playoff contender this year. The issue is that Williams doesn't have a running game to turn to, as the Bears are currently one of the league's worst teams in that area.

Chicago's defense is good, but that won't be enough this year unless the offense gets better in a hurry.

Denver's sixth-ranked scoring defense gives them a puncher's chance at making the playoffs. Bo Nix, though, is going to have to play significantly better if the Broncos are going to be in playoff contention two months from now. Nix played better in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, but he is still in search of his first career regular-season touchdown pass.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

You're not a playoff team when you don't have stability at quarterback. That's the current reality in Las Vegas as Gardner Minshew II struggled in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Not helping matters is a defense that is currently near the bottom of the league in several major categories.

Daniel Jones and Co. showed signs of life in Cleveland, but the team's upcoming gauntlet schedule (with games against the Cowboys, Seahawks, Bengals, Eagles and Steelers) may be too much to overcome. The Commanders' recent rise certainly doesn't help Big Blue's playoff chances. That said, the Giants appear to have something special in rookie wideout Malik Nabers.

New England came back down to earth the last two weeks after its upset win in Cincinnati in Week 1. The Patriots were competitive in an OT loss to Seattle in Week 2, but leaky pass protection was a big reason why they were never competitive against the Jets last Thursday night.

The Patriots weren't expected to make a playoff push this year, but as they showed during the season's first two weeks, they are certainly capable of playing the role of spoiler. It'll be interesting to see if (or when) Jerod Mayo decides to give Drake Maye the keys to the offense.

If the Panthers can defeat the winless Bengals this weekend, I'll hop on the bandwagon. But until then, I don't consider the Panthers to be a playoff contender despite Sunday's impressive win over Las Vegas with veteran QB Andy Dalton leading the way. Dave Canales would be wise to continue giving the ball to running back Chuba Hubbard, who is averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per carry.

You can put a fork in the Jaguars, who didn't bother to show up Monday night in Buffalo. Jacksonville is 1-9 since getting out to an 8-3 start last year. The offense has been downright abysmal, especially when it comes to the passing game.

Obviously, the fate of the Dolphins' playoff hopes rests on Tua Tagovailoa and his status for the remainder of the season. Based on what we've seen so far, there's little to suggest that the Dolphins are going to make a serious playoff push with Skylar Thompson -- or any other QB currently on the roster -- under center. The team's other mounting injuries haven't helped, either.

Upcoming games against Tennessee (0-3) and at New England (1-2) may determine whether or not the Dolphins will still have any playoff hopes heading into their Week 6 bye.

A bad trend has developed in Nashville. The Titans can't score over 20 points and they consistently allow over 20 points. A reason why has been Will Levis' carelessness with the ball that has ruined drives and has put his defense in bad spots.