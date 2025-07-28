Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander expressed no hard feelings associated with the Green Bay Packers despite his summer release amid a contract dispute. The All-Pro defensive back wanted a new deal with guarantees from the Packers, who were hesitant given injury concerns after Alexander missed significant time in three of the past four seasons, including back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 when he appeared in just seven games each.

"Looking back to Green Bay, I made a lot of long-lasting relationships there. I've got nothing but love for the city. I think I just want to move forward and how I can excel here," Alexander said as the Ravens opened training camp.

Alexander, a former first-round pick in Green Bay, signed with the Ravens nine days after he was released by the Packers, reuniting with former Louisville teammate and multi-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Over 78 career games in Green Bay, Alexander registered 287 tackles, 70 passes defended and 12 interceptions. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, which briefly made him the NFL's highest-paid corner, before the injuries became prevalent.

"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement at the time of his release in June. "His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."

Alexander said he "circles every game" and Baltimore's trip to Lambeau Field in Week 17 this season will be no different than other weeks of the season.

"It's definitely a different culture here," Alexander said. "I had a great time in Green Bay, but I'm here to move forward."