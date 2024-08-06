Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles' praise of Rebeca Andrade during Monday's medal ceremony has been lauded by many as a excellent show of sportsmanship. Marlon Humphrey didn't exactly see it that way, though.

The Baltimore Ravens veteran cornerback actually called the two U.S. Olympic gymnasts' actions "literally disgusting" on a social media post. Humphrey later acknowledged that his comment was not going over well.

"I'm lowkey getting cooked right now," Humphrey wrote. "I think I'm getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol"

In case you missed it, Biles and Chiles bowed as the Brazilian athlete stepped onto the gold medal platform following Monday's floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. Biles won the silver medal after she had already won gold medals in the all-around, vault and as a member of the United States gymnastics team. Chiles won her coveted individual medal after earning the bronze medal on floor after also contributing to the U.S.'s team gold.

Andrade, who is considered the greatest female gymnast not named Simone Biles, won four medals in Paris that included silvers in the all-around and vault. She was able to leave Paris with a gold medal on floor in what was the final gymnastics event at this year's Olympics.

"I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose," Biles said on "Today" Tuesday. "We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment."

As alluded to above, Biles and Chiles' decision to give Andrade her proverbial flowers has been largely praised. And while others may share Humphrey's opinion, it's clear, based on his most recent post, that those opinions are in the minority.