The Week 17 NFL schedule features a cross-conference matchup between teams looking to finish out disappointing seasons on a high note when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Saints are 5-10 overall and 3-5 at home, while the Raiders are 3-12 overall and 1-7 in road games. The Saints are looking to bounce back from a 34-0 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in their final home game of the season. Las Vegas is looking to build off its 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in its last outing. Derek Carr (hand) and Alvin Kamara (groin) remain out for New Orleans, but Chris Olave (concussion) is now questionable.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Raiders are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under is 37.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Raiders vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

The model has set its sights on Saints vs. Raiders and just locked in its Week 17 NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Saints vs. Raiders spread: Raiders -1.5

Saints vs. Raiders over/under: 37.5 points

Saints vs. Raiders money line: Raiders -122, Saints +102

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders snapped a 10-game winning streak with their 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. Las Vegas got a solid performance from quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who completed 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards and committed no turnovers. The Raiders also played one of their best defensive games of the season, forcing two turnovers and limiting Jacksonville to 308 total yards.

The Raiders have one of the best young players in the NFL in rookie tight end Brock Bowers. The former Georgia standout enters this matchup with 101 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns. With 10 yards on Sunday, Bowers will break Mike Ditka's record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints have been decimated by injuries in 2024, but could be getting a key piece back this week as standout wide receiver Chris Olave is eligible to return from injured reserve. Olave would add a much-needed playmaker to a New Orleans offense that will once again be without Carr and Kamara. The Saints continue to play hard and remain committed to interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

The Saints have played much better at home this season, with three of their five wins coming at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans has also lost three home games by a combined 11 points. Despite the Raiders' struggles, the Saints are listed as underdogs in their final home game of the 2024 season.

How to make Raiders vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Saints vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Giants vs. Colts on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Las Vegas vs. New Orleans spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 208-140 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.