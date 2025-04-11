The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face to their quarterback room, as NFL Media reports the team is signing Drew Lock to back up Sam Darnold. Lock spent last year with the New York Giants, and went 1-4 as a starter while completing 59.1% of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight total games played.

Lock spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Seattle after coming over as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. The former No. 42 overall pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019 did not appear in a game in 2022, but went 1-1 as a starter in 2023 while throwing for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in four total games.

Lock, now 28 years old, played a big role in the Giants not securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In Week 17 vs. the Indianapolis Colts last season, Lock completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards, four passing touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown as the Giants secured a 45-33 upset victory.

In six NFL seasons, Lock has won 10 of 28 starts and thrown for 6,354 yards, 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Now, he will be asked to back up Darnold in the new offense Klint Kubiak is bringing over from New Orleans.