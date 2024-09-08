Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will host Sean Payton's Denver Broncos in a 2024 NFL Week 1 showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Head coach Mike Macdonald makes his debut on the sidelines for the Seahawks, who are looking to make a statement after narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2023. The Broncos are also looking to turn their fortunes around after scraping to finish 8-9 last season and are putting all of their support behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

How to watch Broncos vs. Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Seahawks vs. Broncos time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Seahawks

Before tuning into Sunday's Seahawks vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Seahawks vs. Broncos, the model is backing Seattle to cover the spread. There are variables on both sides of the field that have affected NFL betting, with Seattle debuting a new head coach and Denver debuting a new starting QB. The Seahawks roster is more experienced, however, and their secondary is expected to thrive under their new defensively-minded HC.

Nix was very impressive in his preseason appearances, and his biggest test to date will be against that Seattle d-corps. He is also making his NFL regular-season debut at Lumen, which is one of the loudest stadiums in the league. Smith and the Seahawks offense have the upper hand at home, which lends itself to the model leaning on Seattle to cover. You may be able to stream the game here.

