Normally, having a 12-2 season with three games left to play means that a team is well on its way to earning a division title if it hasn't done so already. And yet, it's just the Minnesota Vikings' luck that they are having the sort of season they are in a year like 2024 has been for the NFC North. The Vikings are tied for the division lead with the Detroit Lions, and the 10-4 Green Bay Packers are hardly far behind in what was turned into a dogfight for the division title as well as a battle that could determine who earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

What is happening in the NFC North is also happening in the NFC West, albeit on a smaller scale with lesser stakes. The Seattle Seahawks are tied with the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the division standings, but a knee injury to quarterback Geno Smith has complicated matters greatly as the Seahawks not only position themselves for a Week 18 showdown with the Rams for the division crown, but also hold off the Arizona Cardinals just behind them at 7-7.

The Seahawks are also trying to not only win their division, but make the playoffs outright by putting themselves in position for at least a wild card berth. The Vikings have already taken care of business on that front, clinching a playoff spot last week and turning their focus towards larger goals as their resurgent season and the career renaissance of quarterback Sam Darnold continues.

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Seahawks vs. Vikings recent series history

Seattle has won five out of its last six games against Minnesota, one of which was a one-point victory in a wild-card game after the 2015 season. Fans will remember kicker Blair Walsh badly shanking what would have been a game-winning 27-yard field goal for the Vikings. In their last meeting in 2021, Minnesota was finally able to stop Seattle's seven-game win streak that went back to 2012.