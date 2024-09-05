Just two quarterbacks in league history average at least 240 passing yards per game and 35 rushing yards per game, and they'll share a field on Sunday. Josh Allen's Bills are 6-point favorites over Kyler Murray's Cardinals, according to the latest Week 1 NFL lines. However, the similarities between the quarterbacks contrast with their respective teams' successes against the spread. The Bills' seven NFL against the spread wins last year were the fewest among the 14 playoff teams, while the Cardinals' nine victories were the second-most among non-playoff teams.

Also pertinent before evaluating the Week 1 NFL odds and making Week 1 NFL picks for this contest is knowing that Murray is 9-2 against the spread as a road dog since 2021.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 1, the AI PickBot says the Broncos cover as six-point underdogs against the Seahawks in a game that has earned an A-rated pick. Sean Payton-coached teams are usually known for their offenses, but the Broncos were elite defensively last year, save for one outing in Miami. Denver ranked No. 2 in third-down defense last season while ranking No. 4 in total yards allowed. It should cause problems for a one-dimensional Seahawks offense that ranked 28th in rushing yards and had bottom-10 rankings in both third-down conversion percentage and redzone scoring.

Also, Geno Smith regressed considerably after being named Comeback Player of the Year in 2022. Smith's TD:INT went from nearly 3:1 in 2022 to barely over 2:1 last year, while his completion percentage dropped from ranking first (2022) to 18th (2023). Add in that the Seahawks have covered in just one of their last eight games versus AFC opponents, and there are multiple reasons to back the Broncos. The AI PickBot projects this game being much closer than the line indicates with a final score of Seahawks 21.86, Broncos 20.34.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

