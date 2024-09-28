A revenge game will take place in Jets vs. Broncos on Sunday as Zach Wilson will face his former team. The quarterback is unlikely to face his former squad as Denver's third-string quarterback, but his knowledge of New York's personnel and scheme could help rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Jets are 7.5-point home favorites, according to the Week 4 NFL odds, while a true revenge game will take place further down the Atlantic coast at the same time. Andy Dalton and Carolina will host his former team, the Bengals (-4.5), who are looking to avoid an 0-4 start for the first time since Dalton was under center for them in 2019.

Dalton has faced Cincinnati before, going 2-1 straight-up and against the spread, and he remains the franchise's all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 4 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting predictions for all 16 games.

Top Week 4 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 4, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as 6-point road underdogs against the Texans. Houston is winless against the spread this season and has lost four straight ATS overall, which is the second-longest active streak. There are also concerning signs with the offense which has gotten worse in every game. Both Houston's points and yards have decreased in every game this year, while its number of turnovers has increased every week.

The Jags are 4-2 ATS in divisional games since the start of last year, while Houston is just 3-7-1 ATS as a favorite since 2023. Houston ranks 30th in redzone defense, and it allowed 148 scrimmage yards to Aaron Jones in a loss to Minnesota a week ago. Travis Etienne has averaged 119.5 scrimmage yards in four career games versus Houston, and he's a huge threat to find the endzone considering the Texans' defensive struggles in the red area.

