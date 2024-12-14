The New York Giants will be in need of a quarterback this offseason, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers may already be doing some recruiting. With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in New York City ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony to support his teammate Travis Hunter, Nabers met him on the street for a game of catch.

Sanders is in New York with teammate Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy favorite, and the city may soon be his new home. With the Giants projected to have a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they are a likely landing spot for Sanders.

On Friday night, Sanders was getting some work in with a potential new teammate in Nabers. If that duo does unite in the NFL, it could be one of the most exciting young tandems in the league.

In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards has Sanders falling to the Giants at No. 2 overall. The Las Vegas Raiders, another team that could have interest in Sanders, went with Miami QB Cam Ward with the top overall pick.

In his second season at Colorado, Sanders completed 74.2% of his passes, which led the country. In addition to that pinpoint accuracy, Sanders also led the Big 12 in passing yards (3,926) and passing touchdowns (35). Those numbers helped him finish eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.