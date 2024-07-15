If you're looking for info on the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers, you've come to the right place. With training camp around the corner, we've compiled everything a Steelers fan needs to know for the upcoming season.

In just over a week, the Steelers will make the trek to Latrobe for training camp. Following an offseason of change, Pittsburgh has plenty of interesting storylines to follow, specifically the team's revamped offense that includes new starting quarterback Russell Wilson and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Below is a full rundown of the Steelers' upcoming training camp, preseason, regular season and notable storylines you'll want to keep an eye on.

Training camp dates

(Each Steelers training camp practice will take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. unless noted otherwise)

Day Date Time **Thursday July 25 10:30 a.m. ET **Friday July 26 10:30 a.m. ET **Saturday July 27 1:55 p.m. ET **Sunday July 28 1:55 p.m. ET Tuesday July 30 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday July 31 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday Aug. 1 10:30 a.m. ET Friday Aug. 2 7 p.m. ET (at Latrobe Memorial Stadium) Saturday Aug. 3 1:55 p.m. ET Sunday Aug. 4 1:55 p.m. ET Tuesday Aug. 6 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday Aug. 7 10:30 a.m. ET Thursday Aug. 8 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday Aug. 11 2:55 p.m. ET Monday Aug. 12 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday Aug. 14 10:30 a.m. ET

**-- non-padded practice

Key roster changes

2024 rookie draft class

Free agents/trades

Preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time Friday, Aug. 9 Houston Texans 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 17 Buffalo Bills 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 24 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET

2024 schedule highlights

NFL's third-toughest schedule based on opponents' 2023 winning percentage (.533)

Eight home games, nine road games

Week 9 bye

Four prime-time games (including three in a four-week span)

Christmas Day game (home vs. Chiefs)

Four of first six games are on the road

Will not face an AFC North opponent until Week 11

Top training camp storylines

QB battle?

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Is Wilson in a position battle with Justin Fields, the other notable QB the Steelers brought in this offseason? Well, the technical answer is no, Wilson will be the Steelers' starting quarterback barring the unexpected. That being said, Fields came to Pittsburgh to compete, so rest assured that he will put his best foot forward in an attempt to make things interesting.

WR progress

While rumored, the Steelers have yet to acquire a big-name receiver via trade. If that continues to be the case, Pittsburgh will have to hope that its unproven receiving corps (sans George Pickens) is good enough to get the job done.

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 106 REC 63 REC YDs 1140 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Rookie Roman Wilson is the potential front-runner to complement Pickens. The former Michigan standout has already drawn comparisons to the legendary Hines Ward for his relentlessness as a blocker. Van Jefferson (who won a Super Bowl with the Rams) and speedster Calvin Austin III will also look to carve out defined roles in the passing game, which will also feature tight end Pat Freiermuth, who developed a quick rapport with Wilson during spring practice.

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 47 REC 32 REC YDs 308 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

RB workload

Arthur Smith, who was the Titans' OC when Derrick Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards, will surely utilize the Steelers' formidable running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. It'll be interesting to see how Smith incorporates both into the team's game plan during training camp.

Last year, the duo combined to rush for 1,819 yards on 404 carries with 12 touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry. They also caught a combined 90 passes for 520 yards while playing an integral role in Pittsburgh's three-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 255 Yds 1035 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Harris and Warren should be even better in 2024 while playing behind a revamped offensive ilne that includes three rookies in right tackle Troy Fautnu, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick. Frazier is slated to start at center, while Fautanu and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones are expected to man the tackle spots.

New faces on defense

While the Steelers' defense still includes stalwarts T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Heyward, the unit has some fresh blood for 2024. The biggest newcomer is Patrick Queen, a Pro Bowler in Baltimore who gives the Steelers their long-awaited stud at inside linebacker.

Along with Queen, the Steelers used free agency to acquire DeShon Elliott, a hard-hitting safety who should mesh will with Fitzpatrick on the back end. Also new to the Steelers' defense is cornerback Donte Jackson, a longtime Carolina Panther who brings speed and a wealth of experience to Pittsburgh's defensive backfield.

Position battle to keep an eye on

While most of their positions (sans receiver) seem largely settled, nickelback is largely wide open. The current leader in the clubhouse for the starting job is Grayland Arnold, who was signed by the Steelers in early June.

Arnold went undrafted in 2020 despite a standout 2019 season at Baylor that saw him pick off six passes (the most in the Big 12 that year) while also returning a punt for a touchdown. Arnold is hoping to make his mark in Pittsburgh after appearing in 26 regular-season games the previous four years with the Eagles and Texans.

Arnold's main competition in camp is undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop and Josiah Scott. During his final season at West Virginia, Bishop led the nation in passes defensed (24) and pass breakups (20) in addition to to his four interceptions. Scott, who was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 39 regular-season games. He started the 2023 season on the Steelers' practice squad but saw that time that season with the Eagles after Philadelphia signed him to its active roster in October.