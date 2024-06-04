Cameron Heyward has returned to the Steelers' facility for the third and final week of the team's OTAs. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed the first two weeks of OTAs as he is hoping for a contract extension. Heyward's current deal is set to expire after the 2024 season.

"I have always attended (OTAs), but at this time, it's just contract negotiations," Heyward recently said on his Not Just Football podcast. "Ya know, I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens."

Heyward, 35, is entering the final year of a four-year, $64 million extension he signed in September 2020. Heyward's age, however, and the fact that he is coming off an injury-marred 2023 season may be among the reasons why he and the Steelers have yet to come to terms on an extension.

Prior to last season, Heyward was playing at a level that saw him get selected to six straight Pro Bowls from 2017-22. He was also a three-time All-Pro over that span while establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier defensive players. Heyward enters the 2024 season tied with James Harrison with the second-most career sacks (80.5) in franchise history behind only teammate T.J. Watt (96.5 sacks).

While the Steelers value Heyward, it's clear that Pittsburgh is making more business than personal decisions these days under third-year general manager Omar Khan. Along with Heyward's current situation, the Steelers recently declined to pick up running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option despite his considerable success during his first three years with the Steelers.

Like Harris, Heyward may have to earn an extension offer by his performance in 2024, assuming that Heyward is willing to play this season without an extension.