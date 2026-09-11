Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. enters Week 1 of the 2026 season in a contract standoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers while being set to begin the final year of his rookie deal. Porter Jr., the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, claims a desire to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL isn't what's holding the deal up.
"I don't know where that came from," Porter Jr. said, via ESPN. "Whoever made that up, I really don't pay too much hype into it."
Porter Jr. led the NFL in passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage last season, with a minimum of 60 pass attempts, with a 49.1 rating. No other corner allowed a sub-50 passer rating against. Porter Jr. ranked ahead of other All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerbacks who have received big paydays in recent years, like Patrick Surtain II (four years, $96 million), Derek Stingley Jr. (three years, $90 million) and Christian Gonzalez (four years, $135 million).
|NFL passer rating against as primary defender leaders, 2025 season, min. 60 pass attempts
|Passer rating
|Contract
Joey Porter Jr. (PIT)
49.1
Rookie deal
Quinyon Mitchell (PHI)
53.8
Rookie deal
Pat Surtain II (DEN)
59.7
4 years, $96M
Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU)
62.1
3 years, $90M
Christian Gonzalez (NE)
63.7
4 years, $135M
Jaylen Watson (LAR)
63.7
3 years, $51M
"At the end of the day, it's business. I know what that is, and I got my head straight so I understand that," Porter Jr. said. My dad [Joey Porter] been in this league as a coach and a player, so he has knowledge on that. It's nothing new to me, even though this is my first go around. That's how I look at it."
The Steelers kick off their season at 1 p.m. EST Sunday while hosting the Atlanta Falcons, and Porter Jr. is holding out hope deal gets done before then.
"I hope so, man, that's all I can do is just hope," he said.