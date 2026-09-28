PITTSBURGH -- As soon as you think you've got the NFL figured out, a game like the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals happens and serves as a quick reminder of how quickly things can change in this league.

After scoring just one touchdown in its first two games, Pittsburgh's offense at times looked like the "Greatest Show on Turf" reincarnated. Against what was the NFL's eighth-ranked scoring defense, the Steelers scored touchdowns on their first two drives, tacked on a field goal on their third drive, and had three more scoring drives in the second half. The Steelers received nearly 300 passing yards and three touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers and 127 rushing yards by Jaylen Warren, who played through a shoulder injury.

The Steelers' offense showed major signs of life on Sunday, but don't start making plans for a parade just yet.

"Listen, I know [there's going to be] overreactions when we put up three points and look like dog you know what and then we had a nice game today," Rodgers said afterward. "We put up over 400 yards and 30 points. It could have been a lot more. But every week is a different week, different challenge, different opponent, different defense. We've got to be critical of some things. There's a lot of things to clean up. We had some drops, had some [missed assignments], but I thought it was a tighter week for us mentally as far as execution-wise."

As Rodgers alluded to, Pittsburgh's offense left some meat on the bone. DK Metcalf caught a touchdown pass, but he also committed two holding penalties, the later wiping out an 87-yard run by Warren. The Steelers had to settle a field goal early in the fourth quarter after their special teams recovered a muffed punt on the Bengals' 14-yard line. On their final drive, the Steelers again had to settle for a field goal (Pittsburgh was just 1 of 3 in the red zone) after having first-and-goal on the Bengals' 6-yard line.

This isn't the time, however, to be hypercritical of an offense that performed light years better on Sunday than they had the previous two weeks. Instead, let's take a look at how the Steelers' offense was also to break through against a formidable opponent.

Revamped offensive line

Pittsburgh reconstructed the right side of their offensive line on Sunday. Rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor made his debut as a starter at right tackle, and veteran Brock Hoffman started at right guard for the first time this season.

Iheanachor and Hoffman more than held their own Sunday against Cincinnati's formidable front. They were part of an offensive line that piled up 411 yards, went 7 of 12 on third down and allowed just two sacks. They also led the way for Warren's fifth career 100-yard rushing performance.

"Max is a talented young man," Mike McCarthy said afterward. "I think that's evident. His injury was a setback in training camp, but he's ready. It was time to give him that opportunity. Brock has been playing every position inside, and he's been pushing for an opportunity. So, to do that with both of those guys, that decision was made earlier in the week."

Warren the bell cow

Warren told CBS Sports during the first week of training camp that his individual goal for this season was to rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time. That appeared to be a pipe dream, however, after Rico Dowdle received signficantly more work during the first weeks of training camp.

Dowdle's injury, however, and Warren's continued production put him in position to be the bell cow on Sunday. Warren -- despite the banged up shoulder -- literally ran with the opportunity. He had 176 all-purpose yards that included two plays of 30 or more yards.

"I love the term bell cow," Rodgers said when asked about Warren. "I was told yesterday, 'Don't throw Jaylen the ball in practice.' I said, 'Why?' They said, 'He's got a shoulder [injury].' Then I saw him today and he had a little something on there. What a tough guy. I've always had respect for him. Playing against him and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with. I just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs football and the way he cares about his teammates. I'm glad he's on our team."

A former undrafted rookie, Warren's success so far in the NFL is a byproduct of his toughness, versatility and determination. He's a good receiver out the backfield, has the ability to run inside and outside, and is extremely difficult to bring down. All those attributes were on display on Sunday, and the Steelers will need more performances like that moving forward.

Steelers wideouts show up

It was a good sign early when Michael Pittman's name didn't appear on Pittsburgh's list of inactive players. Pittman caught each of his three targets in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Falcons, but a foot injury sidelined him for last week's ugly loss in New England.

Pittman's return not only gave the Rodgers another trusted weapon, but it also helped the Steelers spread out Cincinnati's defense, which led to quick completions for Rodgers more space for Warren to do his thing. On Sunday, the Steelers' quick, up-tempo offense scored 10 or more points in the opening quarter for the first time in 98 games.

The Steelers' ability to spread the field often left the receivers with favorable, one-on-one matchups. Roman Wilson took advantage of such a situation on Pittsburgh's opening drive, when he beat Jalen Davis before catching Rodgers' pass in strike for a 38-yard score.

"We knew they played a lot of man coverage," Wilson told CBS Sports afterward. "We knew they also played a lot of 33 weak, a lot of 2-high stuff. Whenever they go man, you've got to take advantage of it."

Rodgers also took advantage of Pittsburgh's deep receiving corps that includes 6-foot-7, 262-pound tight end Darnell Washington, who looked like a combination of Jerome Bettis and Shaquille O'Neal on his 48-yard catch-and-carry that set up Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal.

The Steelers don't have the most star-studded receiving corps, but they have one of the league's deepest. That was evident on Sunday as nine different Steelers caught passes from Rodgers. That group of receivers included Metcalf, who overcame two forgettable weeks with a touchdown reception and a key 14-yard catch on the play before Washington's big gain.

Defense steps up

It's no surprise that a franchise that prides itself on having great defenses had leaned on that side of the ball in recent seasons. But on a day where the defense wasn't at its best, it was still able to come up with big plays when it mattered most.

With the score tied at 24, the Steelers forced a punt midway through the fourth quarter when Cam Heyward hurried Joe Burrow into an incomplete pass on a third-and-2 play near midfield. Pittsburgh's defense sealed the win on its ensuing possession when Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered Derrick Harmon's strip-sack of Burrow.

The game-winning play was great individual play by Harmon and a savvy one by Joseph-Day, a nine-year veteran who started alongside Aaron Donald when the Rams won the Super Bowl back in 2021.

"I think it's first and foremost the technique because we actually practice it," Joseph-Day said of his fumble recovery. "City-Country. City means when a lot of people are around you, you get on it right away. Country means there's no one around, so you can pick it up and run with it. But in my mind, I was thinking it's City, because I knew the situation. We get the ball back, we can run out the clock and win the game. So, situational flew in my mind. I was just like, get on this and whatever you do, don't let go. No matter who jumps on you."

Throughout the game, one couldn't help but think about Joey Porter Jr.'s continued absence and the impact he could have had in this game. If the Steelers had lost, it would have been fair to say that Porter's absence cost Pittsburgh a winnable game. Porter was officially inactive with back injury that was not on Friday's injury report (he was listed with NIR/conditioning). Porter has missed Pittsburgh's first three games.

There have been questions about what is exactly causing Porter to miss games. Porter, after all, didn't practice all summer as he tried -- unsuccessfully -- to get a contract extension before Week 1. There are rumblings that Porter's absence is contract related.

Regardless of why, Porter wasn't on the field with his teammates in a game where they faced one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Burrow and the league's top receiving duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The secondary took its lumps; Burrow completed his first 14 passes, threw three touchdowns and completed nearly 76% of his passes. Chase and Higgins teamed up to catch 15 passes for 188 yards and two scores.

On the final drive, Steelers rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette found himself covering Chase, who is arguably the NFL's best receiver. Everette accepted the challenge while showcasing the Pittsburgh's depth and resolve in the secondary.

"I would say the leadership," Everette said when asked about his early success. "There's a lot of guys in that defensive backfield that try to help me on different aspects of the game. ... I was watching Jalen Ramsey [growing up]. There's a lot of things I can learn from him, so I would say, having him on my team is definitely helpful."

Both Rodgers and McCarthy said afterward that they felt that they might need to score at least 31 points to win the game. As it turned out, 30 points was enough after the defense stepped up on their final two series.

"I've been playing for a while now. A win's a win," linebacker Cole Holecomb said. "Doesn't matter how you get it, but to be able to come up in the moment, as a defensive player, that's your dream. Pardon my French, but it was f-----g awesome, to get that stop when it when it mattered."

Complementary football

Offense ruled the day, but Pittsburgh's most impressive win in quite some time was a team effort. In addition to the offense, the Steelers received winning performances on special teams and on defense.

Going into the game, the logic was that the Steelers would either need a defensive or special teams score if they were going to topple previously unbeaten Cincinnati. The Steelers didn't get that, but the special teams did set up field goal when Skowronek recovered a muffed punt on Cincinnati's 14-yard line.

In all, the Steelers' offense -- at a minimum -- matched the Bengals' offense, while the Steelers' defense and special teams outplayed Cincinnati's respective units. The result was a win that has altered the outlook on the Steelers' season entering Thursday's game in Cleveland, a game that -- believe it or not -- will determine first place in the AFC North through four games.

"It really means something when you come together and you see it on all three phases," Holcomb said. "It's a good team win."