Regardless of what happens with Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens is going to be in Pittsburgh for the long term. The Steelers intend to extend Pickens' contract before his rookie deal expires, according to the Post-Gazette, and when they do, it will be a contract befitting of a No. 1 receiver.

Still just 23 years old, Pickens appears to be on the precipice of a breakout season after he routinely made dazzling catches during Pittsburgh's four-week training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Pickens -- who last year led the NFL with an 18.1 yards-per-catch average -- has high hopes for himself as he enters his third season in Pittsburgh.

"Really, just the same thing as last year," Pickens recently told CBS Sports when asked about his individual goals for the 2024 season. "I'm just trying to be the greatest."

Pickens' talent is undeniable, and that's undoubtedly one of the reasons for his incredibly lofty goal. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Pickens has the ability to snag footballs out of the air while also having the strength, speed and agility to turn short completions into long gains.

With Diontae Johnson now in Carolina, Pickens has embraced his new role as the Steelers' unquestioned No. 1 wideout. With that title comes other responsibilities that Pickens appears to be embracing, too.

An example of that took place when he was asked at the start of camp if the Steelers needed to add to their receiving corps. Instead of lobbying to join forces with another big-name wideout, Pickens instead exuded confidence in his teammates.

"Nah," Pickens said. "I think we're good enough."

Pickens and his teammates may get the opportunity to prove Pickens' words prophetic if the Steelers' proposed deal for Aiyuk falls through. But regardless of what happens there, Pickens will continue to be the team's primary wideout for this year and for the foreseeable future.