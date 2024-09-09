A familiar face is coming back to Pittsburgh. The Steelers, one day after their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, are re-signing veteran safety and former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Edmunds had been on the Jaguars' practice squad after he did not make the team's initial 53-man roster. He started the 2023 season with the Eagles but was traded from Philadelphia to Tennessee prior to the NFL's trade deadline. He finished the 2023 season with 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks (a career high), one interception and a forced fumble.

An extremely durable player, Edmunds enjoyed a steady progression in his play during his time as the Steelers' starting strong safety from 2018-21. During that span, Edmunds -- the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft -- tallied five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 410 tackles and five sacks. Edmunds was a solid complement to free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who blossomed into an All-Pro-level player while playing alongside Edmunds.

Terrell Edmunds SS

While he never became a star, Edmunds developed into a quality starter over that span who helped the Steelers make the playoffs during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"Just constantly getting better, just keeping that same drive and same energy," Edmunds told CBS Sports during his first stint in Pittsburgh when asked about what he is most proud of since coming into the NFL. "And still enjoying the game. Some people, they lose their love of the game after a while, but I continue to love the game even more. All of the adversity, all of the ups and downs, it just makes you love the game even more."

Edmunds joins a Steelers secondary that features Fitzpatrick and fellow starting safety DeShon Elliott, who recorded one of the team's two picks of Kirk Cousins during Sunday's 18-10 win over Atlanta.