Two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore is signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million that includes $7 million guaranteed, his agent confirmed to ESPN. This comes after the veteran visited with the franchise earlier in the week.

Gilmore, 33, will be playing on his fourth consecutive one-year deal, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys, after beginning his career with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Last season, he registered 68 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass deflections without missing a game. The former No. 10 overall selection has 31 career interceptions.

There is a reliability that comes with signing the South Carolina native. Only once in his 12-year career has he played fewer than 11 games in a season. Minnesota has struggled to field reliable cornerback play in recent years. Neither of the team's top 50 selections over the past five years has worked out as they had hoped. Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, drafted in the fourth round, tragically passed away from a car accident in July.

The franchise has been active working to mend the position, signing veterans Byron Murphy, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau before trading for Nahshon Wright, who was a teammate of Gilmore's in Dallas last season.

Minnesota opens the regular season on the road against the Giants.