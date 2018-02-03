Super Bowl 2018 simulation: Tecmo Bowl forecasts Eagles win a crazy game

Who's going to come out on top when the Eagles and Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday? If you look at New England's Super Bowl history, you can probably expect some second-half excitement, and that's what a certain 8-bit simulation is projecting to happen.

The folks at Tecmo Bowl fired up their own preview of the Patriots-Eagles game. It would be devastating if this game ended up being boring or a blowout, given all of the drama surrounding the Patriots in their first seven Super Bowl appearances.

Fortunately, Tecmo Bowl does not have that happening. The video game sees a low-scoring, very close game between the two top seeds.

Notable

The Eagles take a 7-0 lead after a first-quarter wheel route to Jay Ajayi set up a pitch to the opposite side to Ajayi.



In the same quarter, an Eagles fumble was scooped up by Lane Johnson, who rumbled for a touchdown to make it 14-0. (Please let this happen in real life.)



The Patriots scored their first points on a second-quarter Nick Foles fumble that was scooped up by Eric Rowe and returned for a score.



The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime and Tom Brady didn't have a single passing yard. OK THEN.



The third quarter featured a Pats drive that resulted in a doink field-goal attempt for Stephen Gostkowski.



A fourth-quarter interception by Nick Foles OH NO! But wait, there's Fletcher Cox for a safety to make it 16-10.



Another Foles interception gave Brady the ball back with 1:16 left and trailing 16-10. Gulp.



A late pass breakup by the Eagles with Brady throwing to an open receiver in the end zone saved the win! What a finish.



Here's the full preview: