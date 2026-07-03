Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Everything we know about the ceremony, guests, rumors and more

She chose the rose garden and Madison Square. The day Swifties, football fans, pop culture fans and their friends and family have been waiting for is finally here. On Friday, singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are having what is as close to a royal wedding as Americans can get.

Less than a year after their August 2025 engagement, the two are taking the next step in their love story in a wedding ceremony of their wildest dreams. Swift and Kelce have yet to say anything publicly about the ceremony, but reports are pointing to a 1,000-guest affair at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A rehearsal dinner reportedly took place Thursday night and was more intimate than the big day is expected to be. As media and fans are familiar with the car Swift is expected to be in, many believe they captured the singer arriving at her rehearsal dinner.

Several high-profile celebrities were spotted in the city, including Selena Gomez, who also had Swift at her wedding.

The latest rumor is that the couple is actually already legally married. Friday's event is still expected to have a ceremony, cocktail hour and reception. Whether they will have a wedding party is still unknown, but Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, who she references in multiple songs, is a good guess for maid of honor. She was spotted on the way to Thursday's rehearsal dinner.

Swift was a bridesmaid in Anderson's wedding.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, whose name is the title of Swift's first-ever single, are names being thrown around as potential performers. Ed Sheeran, whom Swift has a song with, could also take the stage.

Fans have been left in the dark about the wedding, with no official confirmations from the couple, but it turns out even the wedding guests are left guessing.

According to Variety, very few details were given to guests, who reportedly received watermarked invitations and electronic NDAs to sign before attending. Guests reportedly have not been told the wedding theme or dress code, though stylists are saying the demand for glam has been palpable for the lucky ones attending.

Some of the reported guests include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, the Haim sisters, Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini. Harry Styles, Swift's ex-boyfriend and subject of her hit song "Style," reportedly cannot attend because he is on tour.

Crews and local authorities have been working hard amid the New York City heatwave to transform the venue, with shirts donning Swift's name, police holding papers with the couple's names and engagement photos and shutdowns of some streets for security and privacy.

Through delivery trucks, fans have been able to make educated guesses about details like food and decor. Boxes labeled lobster meat, blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs, french fries and onion rings were seen being taken into MSG.

The colors seem to be green and pink, based on the curtains put up and the chairs arriving. Kelce mentioned "dusty rose" on his podcast, and fans think that may have been a hint.

MSG was also lit up in pink.

TMZ seemed to get a look at the florals. Whether they were for the rehearsal dinner or the wedding, or both, is not known.

Swift wrote the lyric, "no, you can't come to the wedding," in one of her songs and meant it, selecting a covered venue with no windows and an underground entrance. Tents have been put up at entrances to give guests privacy as well.

Ahead of the wedding, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to over 20 charities, many based in New York.