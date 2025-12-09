Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has once again entered the concussion protocol following the team's Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Higgins missed the Bengals' Week 13 victory against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion, but returned on Sunday.

During the matchup in Buffalo, Higgins hit his head hard on the turf twice. He was evaluated for a head injury in both instances but returned to the game. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor revealed that Higgins was back in the protocol after reporting symptoms Sunday night and Monday morning.

"I'm just told if he's available or not," Taylor said. "So I think what happened yesterday was -- obviously there's some (hits) that looked bad. Tee felt good throughout it, is what I've gained throughout the game and postgame obviously. He did this morning and last night have symptoms again. So we will put him back in the protocol."

On Monday evening, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement detailing exactly what happened with Higgins, via CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones:

"Tee Higgins was evaluated twice in game and cleared to return. After the game, in discussion with club medical personnel as part of a postgame evaluation, he notified the team he was experiencing symptoms and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol."

The joint statement won't do anything to quell concerns regarding the NFL's concussion protocol. It was clear that a player coming off a concussion took two massive shots to the head, showed discomfort/pain, and was allowed to return to action.

Higgins was a major part of the Bengals' offense on Sunday despite the big hits, as he caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He told reporters afterward that he didn't consider sitting out after hitting his head multiple times.

"I'm a team-first guy," Higgins said. "My team needed me, you know I feel like they did, so I went out there and played and tried to dog this out with my team."

With Higgins again in the concussion protocol, it's fair to say his status for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens is in doubt. According to SportsLine, the Bengals have a 3.1% chance to win the AFC North.