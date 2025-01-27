The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl ... again. One year after claiming their second straight Lombardi Trophy, the reigning champions punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX by edging the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship. Which means Patrick Mahomes and Co. will have a chance to secure a record "three-peat" by squaring off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

How, exactly, did they get here? Here are 10 of the top reasons the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound yet again:

1. They are inevitable

Let's just start here. The Chiefs are a dynasty. And you really can't be one by accident. Like the New England Patriots once led by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, these Chiefs are a force to be reckoned with when it matters most, proving time and again they thrive in the most critical moments. Sunday's win over the Bills marked their 12th one-score victory with Mahomes as the starting quarterback this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes wins on the margins

A big-play machine when he first burst onto the NFL scene, Mahomes has since mastered a very different type of role, albeit with his signature backyard-esque mobility: the methodical finisher. The guy hasn't posted a bunch of gaudy stat lines for close to two years and counting, but he's on point, especially as a scrambler, when the game is tight; Sunday was no exception, as he finished with two rushing scores.

3. Andy Reid remains the NFL's best coach

The resume just keeps expanding. While Mahomes does his fair share as a multifaceted leader, Reid's offensive strategy and in-game adjustments enable the Chiefs to win big games even with a collection of mid-tier weapons at the skill spots. Consider that on Sunday, Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl with castoff veterans like Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster making key plays.

4. Their weapons are interchangeable

Travis Kelce remains a big name at tight end. But the Chiefs offense mostly functions for its depth and versatility as opposed to its sheer star power. Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are more rugged ball-carriers at this juncture, while Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown offer speedy complements to possession wideouts like Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins. The sum is greater than the parts here.

5. They control the ball

Much like the Eagles, who advanced as NFC champions thanks in large part to their positive turnover differential, the Chiefs simply don't cough up the ball very often. That's a credit to Mahomes, whose fumble against Buffalo on Sunday marked his first turnover since mid-November, but also to the coaching staff that instills -- and gets proper execution of -- the fundamental of ball security.

6. Steve Spagnuolo knows when to blitz

The longtime defensive coordinator can do a whole lot more than dial up extra pressure, but he has a special penchant for deploying intense heat at just the right times. That was never more evident than late against Buffalo, when an exotic look put instant pressure in Josh Allen's face and effectively sealed the Chiefs' latest AFC title. Like his boss Reid, "Spags" is the cream of the crop at his spot.

7. Xavier Worthy is an emergent big-play threat

We mentioned earlier that part of the Chiefs' offensive appeal is the fact so many different players handle the ball once it leaves Mahomes' hands, but Worthy, the high-speed rookie, is really coming into his own as a breakaway threat, leading all K.C. options in yards per catch (439).

8. They also stop the run very well

Spagnuolo's defense may be best known for physical blitzes at opportune times, but the Chris Jones-led front also featuring edge presence George Karlaftis has also held up as a top-10 run "D," allowing just 4.1 yards per opponent rush. That could bode well for their Super Bowl rematch against the run-heavy Eagles.

9. Harrison Butker is money in the playoffs

Not to be overlooked here, the Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl champion kicker remains perfect in the postseason since last year, improving to 15 of 15 on playoff field goal tries since 2023. His 90.0% career field-goal conversation rate means K.C. can always rely on his leg to keep their slim leads intact.

10. The other AFC powers just can't deliver

The Chiefs were 15-2 this regular season but never quite felt like the most dominant contender of their conference. Once the postseason got underway, it didn't matter. The Bills got a valiant effort from Josh Allen on Sunday but couldn't hold tight on "D." And the Baltimore Ravens couldn't hold onto the ball after an MVP-worthy fall from Lamar Jackson. In the end, the conference still runs through Arrowhead.