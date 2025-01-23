In a surprise move, the Houston Texans have amicably parted ways with team president Greg Grissom, the team announced Thursday. The move was made despite the Texans winning a second consecutive AFC South division title in 2024. The Texans have also won playoff games in consecutive years.

"We want to thank Greg for his contributions to the organization," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "Since he became our team president in 2021, Greg helped me implement numerous initiatives to help our organization fearlessly evolve and grow in many ways, which we are thankful for. We wish Greg and his family nothing but the best in the future. We will provide updates regarding the team's next president in the coming days."

Specifically, Grissom oversaw the team's management and direction of business operations. He had been with the franchise for nearly 25 years, including the last four as team president. Grissom said that he feels that "it's the right time to embrace new challenges opportunities."

"Over the past four years, I am incredibly proud of of what we accomplished for our fans and our business," he said in a statement. "I am grateful for my time with the Texans and look forward to what's next."

As noted above, the Texans have quickly become of the NFL's upper-echelon teams. After winning just seven games during Grissom's first two years as president, the Texans won 22 games over the past two seasons. Houston hosted and won AFC wild-card games both seasons, including a 32-12 win over the Chargers earlier this month.

Expect the Texans to move quickly to find their next president, with the start of free agency less than two months away.