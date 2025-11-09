The Houston Texans pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the season over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and in the process, the two teams combined to make some history. The game ended with the Texans topping the Jags 36-29, a score that had never been seen before in the 106-year history of the NFL.

Yup, we got a scorigami.

With seven seconds left to play, it didn't look like a scorigami was going to happen. The Texans were leading 30-29 with the Jaguars sitting at their own 35-yard line. Jacksonville needed just 12 to 15 yards to get in field goal range for Cam Little, but that didn't happen because Trevor Lawrence got strip-sacked on the play. After Lawrence lost the ball, Sheldon Rankins grabbed it and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown to account for the final points, which officially gave us the 1,094th unique final score in NFL history.

When a player scores with no time left on the clock, you don't have to kick the extra point, and that came in play here because 37-29 would NOT have been a scorigami.

The touchdown by Rankins capped an improbable fourth quarter by the Texans, who scored 26 points during the final period to wipe away a 29-10 deficit. Going into Sunday, the Texans had been 0-96 in franchise history when trailing by 15 points or more entering the fourth quarter.

The comeback was possible thanks to an offense that came alive and a dominant performance by the defense. The Texans defense forced two punts while holding the Jaguars to just 11 yards in the fourth quarter, which allowed the offense to get Houston back in the game. Davis Mills threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter and then capped off the comeback by scoring on a 14-yard run that gave Houston its first lead of the game with just 31 seconds left to play.

Mills was playing for C.J. Stroud, who was sidelined this week due to a concussion. Overall, Mills threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

This game marks the third scorigami of the 2025 season. There were a total of seven during the 2024 season, but since they become more difficult to achieve with each new score that happens, it's unlikely that we'll see the NFL hit that total this year.

This is the second time in the past 12 months that the Jaguars have been involved in a scorigami. Their last one came in November 2024 in a game where they lost to the Lions, 52-6.

As for the Texans, this is the second time this calendar year that they've been involved in a scorigami. Their last one came in January during a 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Texans have been involved in four scorigamis since the start of the 2023 season.