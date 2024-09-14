The Chicago Bears (1-0) will visit the Houston Texans (1-0) in a cross-conference battle on Sunday Night Football. The Bears started the Caleb Williams era with a win thanks in large part to the defense. Chicago knocked off the Tennessee Titans, 24-17, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. The Texans went on the road and beat the Indianapolis Colts, 29-27, in an AFC South battle. Both teams were able to put at least 24 points in Week 1. Receiver Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Chicago, while tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) is listed as questionable for Houston.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Bears odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Bears vs. Texans 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Bears vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Bears spread: Houston -6.5

Texans vs. Bears over/under: 45.5 points

Texans vs. Bears money line: Texans -279, Bears +229

CHI: Bears have scored first in 10 of their last 13 games

HOU: Texans have hit the 1H Moneyline in 15 of their last 22 games

Why the Texans can cover

The Texans took the league by storm last year and continued their stellar play in Week 1. In its win over the Indianapolis Colts, Houston racked up 417 total yards of offense. The Texans were able to use both the run and pass, showcasing how dangerous they can be.

Quarterback CJ Stroud is a top-notch signal-caller due to his field vision and touch on deep passes. Last week, the Ohio State product went 24-of-32 for 234 yards and two passing touchdowns. This offseason, Houston traded for running back Joe Mixon. He is able to climb into the open hole and owns hands to be a solid receiver. Last Sunday, the Oklahoma product logged 159 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards, and one score.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears made a long list of moves this offseason to improve the roster. Although they added Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift to the offense, the defense and special teams carried the team to the win against Tennessee. Chicago held the Titans to 244 total yards of offense and 3-of-14 on third downs. They shut down the passing attack, holding Tennessee to 104 passing yards. Chicago forced three turnovers, including a blocked punt returned for a score and a pick-six.

Linebacker TJ Edwards is an instinctive force defensively who has a nose for the football. In Week 1, Edwards finished with a team-high 15 total tackles with two TFLs. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson makes plays on the ball as well. The Miami product had three tackles, two pass breakups, and a 43-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points.

