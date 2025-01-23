The Buffalo Bills have never been to the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, but all that could change in just a few days. The Bills only have the Kansas City Chiefs separating them from a ticket to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

Buffalo enters as the slight underdog on the road against a Chiefs team looking to make history as the first to three-peat. The Bills defeated the Chiefs when they met earlier in the season, but Kansas City has come away with the win in their last three playoff meetings.

The Chiefs and Bills will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, but if you have no connection to K.C. or Buffalo, who should you root for? Well, here's three reasons to give your fandom to Buffalo!

ABC

You'll hear it a lot from football fans outside of Kansas City: "ABC. Anyone but the Chiefs." The Chiefs are in their seventh straight AFC Championship game and if they advance, it would be their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years. If you're thinking it's time for someone else to get a chance to play on the biggest stage in American sports, you're not alone.

The Chiefs are the back-to-back Super Bowl champions and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. already have three rings, so they've had their time to shine. Switching things up keeps the NFL interesting, so seeing another team represent the AFC would be an exciting change.

Bills Mafia

Bills fans are not like other fans. If you're looking to join one of the most intense, passionate and committed fan bases, Bills Mafia is for you. Who else would jump off an elevated surface into a folding table? Or a folding table on fire? In the middle of a snowstorm? All that just about sums up Buffalo fans and if you're not quite ready to sacrifice your bodily safety for the fandom, thats OK too, you can cheer for them from the safety of your living room.

The Buffalo fans are also known for giving back, even to opposing teams. Most recently, after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped a game-tying two-point conversation and received hate online after the game, Bills fans donated thousands to his charity.

Road to first Super Bowl win

The Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the 90s and came away with zero rings. The team has never raised the Lombardi Trophy and it's time the Bills got another chance at the big game.

Buffalo took over the AFC East following Tom Brady's departure and have been AFC powerhouses each year. The Bills won their division for the last five years, have made it to at least the divisional round every year since 2020, but have yet to cross that Super Bowl appearance line. This year the team seems to have everything they need to make it, and maybe even win it all, and Josh Allen has played an MVP-level year.