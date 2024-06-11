The Tennessee Titans are starting anew in 2024 with a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator has been a part of one of the most exciting offseasons in Titans franchise history, and he's not the only Callahan fans are thrilled for.

The Titans also hired Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the father of Brian. He is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. During a recent appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Brian Callahan revealed that he got no family discount when hiring his father.

"You gotta negotiate," Brian Callahan said with a smile. "Business is business, and he [Bill Callahan] said, 'If I'm gonna do this, here's X, Y and Z what I'm gonna need.' There was no family discount, if anybody's wondering ..."

It was actually a bit of a surprise that Bill Callahan found his way to Tennessee. During Brian Callahan's introductory press conference, he was asked about the possibility of bringing his father along, but pointed to the fact that he was under contract in Cleveland.

When it came to Brian Callahan as a head coach prospect, the possibility of him bringing his father along was always viewed as a potential perk. Brian Callahan said that when he interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals last cycle, his father told him he wanted to remain in Cleveland. That's what Brian Callahan relayed to interested teams. This offseason, they had the same conversation, with the elder Callahan saying the same thing. That he was happy with the Browns. However, something changed.

Brian Callahan said his father watched his introductory press conference, and was moved by it -- to go help his son. The Browns were helpful in the process that came next, allowing their prized offensive line coach to switch teams inside the conference to help his son.