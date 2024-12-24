As expected, the Tennessee Titans will stick with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback when they face off against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Rudolph replaced the turnover-prone Will Levis under center last week, but struggled in the 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The final score of last week's matchup is not an accurate depiction of how the game went, as Tennessee fell behind 38-7 in the third quarter. Rudolph completed 23 of 34 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Titans quarterbacks have combined for 20 interceptions this season, which is tied for most in the NFL.

Mason Rudolph TEN • QB • #11 CMP% 63.8 YDs 1267 TD 8 INT 8 YD/Att 6.74 View Profile

"I think he's earned himself another shot to play, and he did a lot of good things in the game," head coach Brian Callahan said, via the Titans' official website. "Obviously the one interception was probably his only really poor moment. The rest of it was pretty well executed on his part and operated in a drop-back passing game and had to fight his way back through it. And it was good to see. So we'll let him take another crack at it."

The former Pittsburgh Steelers' third-round pick has played in six games for the Titans this season. He's completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,267 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Callahan made the decision to go to the veteran signal-caller following Levis' four-turnover meltdown in the Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Callahan maintains that his QB switch doesn't mean Levis' time in Tennessee is done, odds are the Titans' starting quarterback in 2025 is not currently on roster.