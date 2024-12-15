Will Levis has been benched after turning the ball over four times during the Tennessee Titans' Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Levis has been replaced by Mason Rudolph, who actually led the Steelers to a win over Cincinnati in Week 16 of the 2023 season.

The switch occurred midway through the third quarter with the Titans on the wrong end of a 31-14 score. Levis was benched after throwing his third interception of the day that was returned 40 yards for a score by defensive back Geno Stone. Levis also committed a fumble earlier in the game that set up Cincinnati's second touchdown.

Levis had just gone consecutive games without throwing an interception. But his interception woes continued on Sunday against a Bengals team that is desperately trying to keep its playoff hopes alive. Levis has now thrown 13 interceptions in 20 career regular-season games.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 1827 TD 12 INT 9 YD/Att 6.72 View Profile

Levis' athleticism and strong right arm helped make him a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But his penchant for turning the ball over prevented him from being drafted higher. It's currently the main thing preventing Levis from having more success with the Titans, who are currently mired in a 3-10 season.