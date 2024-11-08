The Tennessee Titans' quarterback is making his return to the lineup, as head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Friday that Will Levis will start when the Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Levis started the first five games of the season, but suffered an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder in the Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Levis got the bye in Week 5 to rest, and then started in the Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, he threw for just 95 yards and didn't look completely healthy, leading the Titans to sit him for the next three games while Mason Rudolph took over under center. Rudolph is 1-2 as Tennessee's starter, and led the Titans to a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots in overtime last week.

The second-year signal-caller has struggled in 2024. In five games, Levis has completed 66.4% of his passes for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 10 total turnovers are tied for second-most in the NFL, and he's missed the better part of four games.

"I am just going to try to operate the offense the best way that I can," Levis said, via the Titans' official website. "I feel like I've gotten better, and I think I'll show improvement in that area. But I am not going into this second stint of the season being like: 'I have to play this way, or another way.' I think you can get into trouble when you think like that. I am just trying to operate the offense, and just try and be the best quarterback I can for this team."

Titans QB comparison Will Levis Mason Rudolph Games 5 4 Total TDs 5 5 Turnovers 10 5 Passer rating 70.7 75.2

Callahan has said that Levis is the Titans' starting quarterback when healthy, but he will have to show major improvement through the back half of the schedule if he wants to keep his job moving forward. That begins this Sunday against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.