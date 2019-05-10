Tom Brady reportedly gets another offensive weapon as Patriots keep making smart post-deadline additions

For the third time in four days, the Patriots have added a veteran free agent to their offense.

According to ESPN.com, the team has agreed to terms on a deal with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. The 30-year-old will arrive in New England after spending the 2018 season in Indianapolis, where he caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games.

It's been a busy week for the Patriots, which actually shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as they've been taking advantage of the second wave of free agency, which officially started on May 7. The reason that's a key date around the NFL is because any free agent signed after that deadline won't count against the league's compensatory pick formula.

Bill Belichick was clearly well aware of that May 7 deadline and to see that, all you have to do is look at what the Patriots have done this week. Since the deadline passed on Tuesday, the Patriots have signed three players, including offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, tight end Benjamin Watson and Inman.

The fact that the Patriots added Watson and Inman within a 24-hour period shouldn't come as a huge shock -- Belichick has been doing his best this offseason to add offensive weapons. Since the start of free agency in March, the Patriots have signed three tight ends (Austin Serferian-Jenkins, undrafted free agent Andrew Beck and Watson) while also adding four wide receivers.

Besides Inman, the Patriots also signed Maurice Harris and Demaryius Thomas. The other new receiver in New England will be N'Keal Harry, who was the Patriots' first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those four will join a receiving room that already includes Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.

Although Inman might not put up huge numbers in New England, he could definitely end up carving out a role for himself on the team. The veteran, who has been in the since 2014, started his career with the Chargers before being traded to Chicago midway through the 2017 season. Inman then spent one year in Indianapolis before signing with the Patriots.

The receiver's biggest season came in 2016 when he 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns.