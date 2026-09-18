The biggest celebrity hotspot in the NFL in Week 1 was definitely in Kansas City. Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise both showed up to watch the Chiefs' cruise (Sorry, I couldn't resist the pun) to a 31-10 over the Broncos on Monday night.

It's not often that you get the most famous movie star in the world sitting next to arguably the most famous singer on the planet, but that's exactly what we got at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift, who married Travis Kelce back in July, is regularly in attendance at Chiefs' games, but for Cruise, it was the first NFL game he's attended since at least 2020.

Apparently, Cruise loved everything about his experience on Monday night.

"That was the most fun I've ever had at a football game," Cruise told Travis and Jason Kelce on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

Cruise was partly there to watch Travis, so he was probably thrilled to see the Chiefs' tight end catch three passes for a team-high 71 yards in the win.

During an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,", Cruise revealed what he talked about with Swift during the game, and apparently, our main takeaway here should be that Taylor knows ball.

"She was schooling me on football, for real," Cruise said. "First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid. Everybody's there [at the game], all their friends, they're a beautiful couple and magical in their own right, and everybody there in that booth -- I hadn't been to a football game since pre-COVID, where I was working and everything -- to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot."

During his conversation with Swift, Cruise apparently found out that she didn't know much about football before meeting Kelce, but after she started dating the Chiefs' star tight end, she did her homework.

"She knew nothing about football when she met Travis," Cruise said. "It was like, 'What was it like playing against your brother, like, tackling each other.' I told Travis, he was very patient. She said, 'You know, he's so patient.' And I said, 'I'm sure he was.'"

Taylor might not have known the basics of football back in 2023, but now, she's an expert on the sport.

"She knows, she's just bringing it," Cruise said.

As you can imagine, Cruise and Swift didn't just talk about football; they also conversed about several other topics.

"We talked about music and movies," Cruise said. "And she's funny. She's got such a great sense of humor. She's a brilliant writer, also, by the way. A brilliant musician. Very skilled."

Based on how much fun he had, don't be surprised if you see Cruise at a Chiefs' game at some point down the road.

"Mahomes is back, the team is just fantastic," Cruise told the Kelce brothers. "I gotta say, the whole crowd, the vibe, you hear about it, but to be here and experience it, it was so cool."

Cruise has been making the rounds this week to promote his new movie, "Digger," which comes out on Oct. 2.