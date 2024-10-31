Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had himself a career night on Monday night, exploding for 145 yards on 20 carries against the typically stingy Pittsburgh Steelers. Tracy, however, entered concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head late in the loss to the Steelers.

Tracy is planning to be non-contact participant during Thursday's practice and is trending toward being available for Sunday's game, according to The Athletic.

The fifth-round draft pick initially exited New York's Monday night matchup with about four minutes left after absorbing a hard hit from Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, receiving sideline attention before a trip to the locker room.

The Purdue product has been a rare bright spot for an otherwise tumultuous Giants offense this year, leading the team with 376 rushing yards through eight games. Averaging 5.2 yards per carry, he's also logged 16 catches for 113 yards, first emerging as an injury replacement for veteran starter Devin Singletary.

Should Tracy be unavailable for the Giants' upcoming Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Singletary would be in line to reclaim lead ball-carrier duties. The former Buffalo Bills starter had just four touches against Pittsburgh, and has logged a combined 10 touches the last two games.