The Chicago Bears' quarterback situation could go from a major strength to a devastating weakness in the span of just a couple of days. Tyson Bagent has a concussion and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to ESPN/NFL Media, which leaves the Bears in danger of entering their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles down to their third-stringer.

Caleb Williams is already on the shelf with the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and is week to week, which puts him in danger of missing the "Monday Night Football" battle. If neither he nor Bagent is available, Case Keenum would be next in line to handle the starting duties.

Keenum has not played since 2023 when he started two games for the Houston Texans. He completed 34 of 53 passes for 291 yards and tallied one touchdown with three interceptions in those spot starts. Keenum's last year as a full-time starter came all the way back in 2018.

It is unclear when Bagent sustained his concussion, but it could have occurred on the final play of the Week 2 loss when he took a sack from Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner. Bagent hit the ground hard as Turner threw him backward. He stood up immediately after the play, though, and did not show any clear signs of weariness on the television broadcast.

Bagent completed 5 of 9 pass attempts for 54 yards in relief of Williams. He has appeared in just 13 games over his four years as a pro, but the Bears are high on him as a backup and awarded him a two-year, $10 million contract extension to keep him in Chicago through 2027.