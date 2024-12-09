MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings announced themselves as NFC contenders with a 42-21 throttling of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their sixth straight win. Now, they're set to debut all-new "Winter Warrior" uniforms for their Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings have hosted "whiteout" games for years, asking fans to dress in white and give U.S. Bank Stadium a snowy aesthetic, but on Monday night against the Bears, the players will follow suit, wearing the white-on-white alternates that were first announced during the 2024 offseason.

The new getup includes the first white helmet in franchise history, all-new white jerseys and pants with metallic gray accents, while "all warm colors have been removed" from the arsenal, marking the first Vikings uniforms not to utilize gold. The "icy look," which also features a custom, "pearlized white" finish, is "designed to be the coldest in the league," evoking the chill of the Midwest.

Also part of the "Winter Warrior" look: a new Vikings wordmark embroidered in metallic gray, which is a nod to ancient Viking armor, an "icicle drip" font for the jersey numbers and special back neckline displaying a three-shield pattern representing coach Kevin O'Connell's mantra: "Our Way, Our Process, Our Team."

The Vikings will look to improve to 12-2 on the 2024 season when they wear the jerseys for the Monday night showdown with the Bears.