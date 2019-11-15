Vikings vs. Broncos odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 6-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while Denver is 3-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Vikings currently occupy the sixth and final slot in the NFC playoff picture and have won five of their past six games. Meanwhile, Denver has lost two of its past three games. Minnesota is favored by 10.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under is set at 40.5. Before entering any Broncos vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the up-to-the-minute NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, consistently beating NFL odds. Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Vikings vs. Broncos 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. See the pick now at SportsLine.

The model knows Minnesota beat Dallas, 28-24, last week. Running back Dalvin Cook picked up 97 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught seven passes for 86 yards. Cook is enjoying the best season of his career, leading the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,415. He leads the NFC with 991 rushing yards. Kyle Rudolph caught two touchdown passes against Dallas and now has three in his past two games. Wide receiver Adam Thielen, who re-injured his hamstring in Week 9, has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Cleveland two weeks ago, but the Broncos still walked away with a 24-19 win before a bye week. The Broncos generated the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory. Quarterback Brandon Allen threw for 193 yards and two TDs in his first NFL start and will get the call again this week against Minnesota. Rookie tight end Noah Fant finished with 115 receiving yards against the Browns, the bulk of it coming on a 75-yard catch-and-run score.

Minnesota enters the matchup with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, the best in the NFL. As for Denver, the Broncos rank second when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season.

So who wins Vikings vs. Broncos?