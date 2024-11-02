The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will square off in prime time on Sunday, set to battle not only each other but the potential challenges of shuffled lineups. The Colts, of course, made a dramatic change at quarterback earlier this week, benching second-year starter Anthony Richardson for backup Joe Flacco. Minnesota, meanwhile, has a new-look offensive line after trading for Cam Robinson, an emergency replacement for star left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who went down with a knee injury in Week 8.

The Vikings need Robinson and the rest of their front to keep Sam Darnold upright, especially if Brian Flores' defense continues to struggle defending the big play through the air. The Colts, on the other hand, are just looking for stability with the 39-year-old Flacco, who lacks Richardson's physical gifts but has proven a much more consistent passer when called upon this season. And all of this will occur under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football," with both squads fighting to keep pace with crowded divisions.

How can you tune in? Which players could be X-factors? And who's actually primed to win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction for the cross-conference clash:

Colts at Vikings where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Vikings -5.5 | O/U 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Key matchups

Sam Darnold is set to have an additional weapon this week, with Hockenson on track to make his 2024 debut about 10 months after suffering an ACL tear. While his workload may be lighter than usual, he could be a key over-the-middle option on critical downs. Moore, meanwhile, has remained one of the NFL's premier cover men in the slot. Colts OT Matt Goncalves vs. Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: Regular left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been solid in pass protection for Indy, but he's in concussion protocol, putting his availability in doubt. Gonclaves, a third-round rookie, could be tasked with protecting Flacco as a result. Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard have combined for 10 sacks as Flores' top edge rushers.

Burning questions

Indy will be losing a dynamic threat on the ground by sitting Richardson on the bench. Theoretically, though, the Colts will also be gaining a trustier aerial attack, as Flacco has controlled the ball well for them this year. After experienced passers like Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford carved up Minnesota in recent weeks, the seasoned vet should have opportunities to push the ball down the field. Vikings: Can Brian Flores' front disrupt the pocket? If the secondary can't hold up, the solution for Minnesota may well be more heat up front. The Vikings already rank in the top 10 in terms of quarterback pressure rate, but affecting the pocket and clamping down on the run will be especially important against a more immobile signal-caller like Flacco. They should want him checking it down as often as possible, leaving the rest of Flores' defense to swarm and contain.

Prediction

It's understandable why the Colts are turning to Flacco, desperate to salvage playoff hopes in the midst of a very manageable AFC South. He's clearly been the better quarterback this year. And he'll have a real chance to validate the decision against this Minnesota defense, which surrenders more yardage through the air than all but two teams. That said, we can't ignore the Colts' own failings on that side of the ball; Indianapolis ranks 28th in total defense and 30th against the run. That bodes extremely well for Kevin O'Connell's offense, which should be able to lean on Aaron Jones, keep Sam Darnold comfortable, and spread the ball to playmakers like Justin Jefferson. This feels like a get-right spot for the Vikes.

Pick: Vikings 24, Colts 21