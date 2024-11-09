The Minnesota Vikings seek their second consecutive victory as they travel to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (6-2) enter off a 21-13 home win against the Colts, while the Jaguars (2-7) fell narrowly to the Eagles, 28-23. Minnesota has won six of the seven all-time meetings, including a 27-24 overtime win at home in 2020. The Vikings are 6-2 against the spread, while the Jaguars are 5-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 43.5.

Vikings vs. Jaguars spread: Vikings -6.5

Vikings vs. Jaguars over/under: 43.5 points

Vikings vs. Jaguars money line: Vikings -324, Jaguars +254

Why the Vikings can cover

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards with 783 and has topped 80 yards receiving in each of his last seven games. With 48 catches and five scores on the season, Minnesota's top wide receiver has been matchup-proof. This week he faces a Jacksonville secondary allowing 264.3 yards per game, the second most in the NFL heading into Week 10.

Quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't been as sharp lately as he was earlier this season, but the overall numbers are still impressive. The veteran has thrown for 1,900 yards and 17 scores against seven interceptions. With tight end T.J. Hockenson back from a knee injury he suffered in late-2023, Minnesota's offense is at full strength and should be difficult for the maligned Jaguars defense to slow down. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (questionable, shoulder) is reportedly unlikely to play on Sunday and will be replaced by backup Mac Jones, the former Patriots signal caller. Jones has only thrown nine passes in 2024 but will need to revert back to his form as a rookie, when he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns for New England in 2021. Against a defense that blitzes the most in the NFL, the reliance on Jacksonville's defense to get open against man coverage will be paramount.

Rookie first round pick, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., should feature heavily in the Jaguars' gameplan this week. He leads the team with 35 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as a big play threat. Tight end Evan Engram should also be a focal point of the passing game, as he's averaging 54 yards per game since returning from injury in mid-October. See which team to pick here.

