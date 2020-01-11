Vikings reportedly work out 41-year-old former Pro Bowler in effort to solve cornerback problem
The Vikings considered bringing back Terence Newman to help their depleted cornerback group
The Minnesota Vikings' cornerback situation is dire, so awful that they almost signed a 41 year old to vill the void. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings worked out veteran cornerback Terence Newman to fill a much needed vacancy at the position. The Vikings didn't sign Newman, but instead promoted Nate Meadors from the practice squad.
Newman hasn't played in the NFL since the 2017 season, making a comeback seem even more unlikely. He started seven games for the Vikings in 2017 at age 39, finishing with 35 tackles, five passes defensed and an interception. Newman has a history of playing in Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's defense, with eight of his 15 seasons under Zimmer (four with the Dallas Cowboys, one with the Cincinnati Bengals and three with the Vikings). Zimmer was the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys when the team drafted Newman fifth overall in the 2003 draft.
The Vikings are in desperate need at cornerback after being hampered by injuries. Mike Hughes is on injured reserve and out for the year while Mackensie Alexander was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury. Safety Jayron Kearse was an option to slide into the depleted cornerback position, but he is also ruled out of Saturday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee issue.
Minnesota has Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes at cornerback, but the cupboard is bare after the starters. Marcus Sherels was just signed a week ago, while Kris Boyd and Holton Hill are the other options.
In Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings moved safety Andrew Sendejo to slot cornerback, where he played 61 percent of the defensive snaps. The Vikings may commit to Sendejo again this week with the lack of depth in the slot.
"It's a different vantage point than what I'm used to at safety," Sendejo said, via the Vikings website. "There's some plays where I'm down in the box and stuff like that, but a lot of times I'm deep so you can kind of survey and see everything that's going on.
"You're kind of angled out wide [in the slot], so it's a little different and you have to learn how to view everything from that angle and get your keys and things like that."
Newman played slot cornerback during his tenure with the Vikings and could have easily lined up there Saturday if the team signed him. The Vikings must have liked how Sendejo performed if they passed on Newman.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chiefs vs. Texans odds, divisional picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Texans vs. Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000...
-
Packers vs. Seahawks expert picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
49ers vs. Vikings odds and expert picks
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of the San Francisco 49ers.
-
Divisional round parlay, NFL best bets
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top NFL parlay for the divisional round.
-
NFL DFS divisional round picks, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Divisional round odds, sims, bets, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL divisional round game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game