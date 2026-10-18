Former NFL standout Cordarrelle Patterson, a four-time Pro Bowler, was arrested early Saturday in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge. The 35-year-old ex-return specialist was arrested Saturday morning by the Sevierville Police Department in Clover, Tennessee, according to sheriff's office documents and later released at 10:15 p.m.
TMZ Sports was first to report Patterson's arrest, but no further details have been released outside of the arrest documents.
Patterson last played during the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him last summer ahead of the 2025 campaign. Patterson spent just one season in Pittsburgh after signing a two-year contract in April 2024.
"Breaking news ... Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off," Patterson wrote on his social media pages at the time.
In his lone campaign with the Steelers, he logged 11 kick returns for 240 yards. He was also used as a gadget player on offense, where he had 12 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown and 32 rushes for 135 yards.
Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Patterson spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he logged 24 of his 61 career starts on offense. He had a career-high 52 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 before recording a career-high 695 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Patterson's career numbers
Year
Team
Offensive touches
Total yards
TD
Kick returns
Yards
TD
2013
MIN
57
627
7
43
1,393
2
2014
MIN
43
501
2
34
871
0
2015
MIN
4
25
0
32
1,019
2
2016
MIN
59
496
2
25
792
1
2017
OAK
44
430
2
19
538
0
2018
NE
63
475
4
23
663
1
2019
CHI
28
186
0
28
825
1
2020
CHI
83
364
1
35
1,017
1
2021
ATL
205
1,166
11
18
434
0
2022
ATL
165
817
8
9
284
1
2023
ATL
59
219
1
7
153
0
2024
PIT
44
215
1
11
240
0
Patterson's biggest NFL impact came as a return specialist. He twice led the NFL in kick return yardage (2019 and 2020, both with the Chicago Bears) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro as a kick returner. He was also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.
He holds the NFL record for most kickoff return touchdowns with nine.
Patterson's career began with the Minnesota Vikings as a first-round pick in 2013 after starring at Tennessee. He later won a championship with the Patriots after beating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.