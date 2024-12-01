Aaron Rodgers did a little bit of everything during the New York Jets first touchdown drive in their Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Most notably, the 40-year-old quarterback served as a lead blocker on a reverse run by rookie Malachi Corley. Yes, you read that right.

After initially handing the ball to Breece Hall, the back then pitched it to Corley on the reverse, where Rodgers could be seen leading the way up the right sideline. Rodgers also wasn't shying away from contact either as he laid down an impressive hit on Seattle corner Josh Jobe to pave the way for Corley to move closer toward the end zone.

Not too shabby for the veteran quarterback.

Rodgers then capped off the drive with a vintage 8-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to give New York the early lead in the first half.

Of course, there's been plenty of speculation as to what the future holds for Rodgers and the Jets amid a season where they've fallen well below .500 while also firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. A report earlier on Sunday indicated that Rodgers is a long shot to remain with the team in 2025, but he's certainly laying it all on the line while he's still a member of Gang Green.