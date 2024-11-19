The 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class looks to be more closely related to the 2018 NFL Draft quarterback class than its peers from 2021.

Reflecting back on the 2018 NFL Draft quarterback class, Josh Allen of the Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens have been among the best at their position since entering the league. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have proven they, too, can be successful in the right setting. The 2021 NFL Draft also had five quarterbacks taken in the first round: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones, but those trees have bore much less fruit.

Two of this year's rookie quarterbacks were among the best in the league this week, but the list gives recognition to another quarterback headed in the right direction, and the best of the bunch -- Jayden Daniels -- is not even represented.

Without further ado, the best rookies from Week 11:

The level of respect that Mitchell is drawing from around the league is evident by the fact that he was targeted just once -- a 10-yard route dropped by running back Austin Ekeler -- by the Commanders. Mitchell has good awareness in zone coverage as well as the speed to carry routes vertically. His rookie teammate, cornerback Cooper DeJean, continues to play at a high level as well.

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 89 REC 70 REC YDs 706 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

When the quarterback picture changes on a near weekly basis, offenses must lean on the other elements that have been consistent. In the case of Las Vegas, Bowers has been that consistency. He finishes Sunday's affair with 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, which was a play in which Las Vegas got him the ball in space and Jordan Poyer was unable to bring him down on an island. There was one drop down around his knees.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 65.5 YDs 2275 TD 14 INT 6 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Nix makes great decisions with the football and takes calculated risks. There was essentially a jump ball to Courtland Sutton with A.J. Terrell in coverage and Sutton went up to get it for his quarterback on a 23-yard gain. Nix will have confidence throwing that in the future and Sutton will respect his quarterback for giving him the opportunity to make that 50-50 play. Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks should have intercepted Nix on a quick out, but the game was already in hand by that point.

The Broncos are getting production out of a pair of rookie receivers, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele, as well.

4. Nate Wiggins, CB, Ravens

Wiggins allowed two receptions on four targets against the Steelers, but those two catches went for only 4 yards, according to TruMedia. Beyond his own responsibilities in coverage, what has stood out about Wiggins is his comfort in space and awareness to aid his teammates in zone.

San Francisco spends over 70% of its defensive plays in zone coverage, according to TruMedia. Mustapha does a good job communicating on the back end and he plays 100 miles per hour. He did a good job breaking up a pass intended for tight end A.J. Barner across the middle in the loss to the Seahawks.

On the offensive side of the ball, offensive guard Dominick Puni continued his stellar rookie season by controlling the point of attack for San Francisco.

6. Mike Sainristil, CB, Commanders

Sainristil was credited with allowing two completions on six targets for 31 yards, according to TruMedia. The rookie had two pass deflections and nearly had a third against the Eagles. It will be interesting to see if he plays inside more as Marshon Lattimore becomes more engrained in the defensive rotation.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1236 TD 9 INT 6 YD/Att 6.51 View Profile

There is a lot to like about what Maye has done in his short time as the Patriots starting quarterback. He stands tall in the face of pressure and is throwing the ball with conviction, anticipation. A little beyond the 2-minute drill in the fourth quarter, the Patriots got the ball back, but it ended with an interception by Rams rookie safety Kam Kinchens.

Safety Dell Pettus is an undrafted free agent making big plays for the Patriots, too.

Alt saw everyone that Cincinnati had to offer: Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy, Kris Jenkins, etc ... He was in total control of his situation. The rookie allowed one pressure, which occurred when he got tangled up with his right guard four seconds into the play, on 43 pass-protection snaps.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey did a great job running routes and creating separation. He could have done a better job creating space in zone coverage, but finished the afternoon with six receptions for 123 yards.

9. Zach Frazier, C, Steelers

The future is bright along Pittsburgh's offensive line. Frazier plays with great balance and power. He finishes plays to the ground and leans into the physical brand of football that fans around the league associate with the Steelers. Offensive guard Mason McCormick has looked more than serviceable since being called into action as well. The third rookie along that unit is right tackle Troy Fautanu, who was impressive before suffering an injury that will likely cost him at least the remainder of the regular season.

10. Jared Verse, LB, Rams

Verse was credited with four pressures. The most impressive aspect of his game is how he wins. His block deconstruction is among the best in the class. The former Seminole can win with a bull rush or quickness. He is capable of winning inside or outside. The Rams have received a high return on investment (ROI) early in the careers of defensive tackle Braden Fiske and Verse.

Other notable rookies